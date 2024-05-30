Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $960 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $22.24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.