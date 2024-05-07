Delek US Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.6…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its first quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

