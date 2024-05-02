MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Del Monte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:35 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net income of $26.1 million in its first quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

