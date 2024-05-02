Del Monte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net income of $26.1 million in its first quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

