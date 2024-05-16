Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.37…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $8.53.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.86 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.61 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.26 billion.

