Dayforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $431.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dayforce said it expects revenue in the range of $414 million to $419 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion.

