DaVita HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $239.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.80 per share.

