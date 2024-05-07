Datadog: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.6 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $611.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $624 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.51 to $1.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion.

