DallasNews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DallasNews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 4:37 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

