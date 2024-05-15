DallasNews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DALN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DALN

