CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX

