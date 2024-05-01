CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.11…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $88.44 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.2 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings to be $7 per share.

