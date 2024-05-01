Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Curtiss-Wright: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Curtiss-Wright: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:38 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $76.5 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $713.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.99 billion to $3.04 billion.

