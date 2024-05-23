CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported net income of $31.8 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported net income of $31.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.6 million, or $6.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $792.8 million.

