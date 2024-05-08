CrossAmerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $941.5 million in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.17, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

