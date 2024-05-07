Crocs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $152.5 million.…

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $938.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.9 million.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.25 to $12.73 per share.

