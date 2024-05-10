Cresud: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRESY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRESY

