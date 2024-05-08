Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period.

Crescent Capital BDC shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.63, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

