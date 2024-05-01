Crawford & Company B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Wednesday reported net income…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $313.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $301.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.B

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.