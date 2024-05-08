Crane NXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.35 per share.

