Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $817.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.6 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year.

