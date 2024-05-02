CRA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $171.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.7 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $645 million to $675 million.

