CRA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:10 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $171.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.7 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $645 million to $675 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

