Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.68…

Listen now to WTOP News

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.78.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $58.52 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.