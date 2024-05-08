Corpay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $229.8 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $229.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.08 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $935.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Corpay expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.45 to $4.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $980 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.80 to $19.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion.

