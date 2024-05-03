Corebridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $878 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $878 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 billion.

