Cooper-Standard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Monday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.81. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $676.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

