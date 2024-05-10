Construction Partners: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $371.4 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.