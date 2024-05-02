ConocoPhillips: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.55 billion. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.55 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $14.48 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.