Comstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:31 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $335.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

