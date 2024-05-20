Compugen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at 76 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEN

