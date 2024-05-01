Colony Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

