Cohu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.