Coherus BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported earnings of $102.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

