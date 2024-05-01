Coeur Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $213.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.31.

