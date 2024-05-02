CNH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $401…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $401 million.

The Essex, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share.

