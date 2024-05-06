CNA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $338 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $338 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.06 billion.

