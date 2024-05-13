Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 86 cents to $79.12 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 86 cents to $79.12 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 57 cents to $83.36 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $32 to $2,343 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 7 cents to $28.44 per ounce, and July copper rose 10 cents to $4.76 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.21 yen from 155.86 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0790 from $1.0774.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.