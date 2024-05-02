Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 5 cents to $78.95 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 23 cents to $83.67 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.40 to $2,309.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 8 cents to $26.83 per ounce, and July copper fell 7 cents to $4.48 per pound.

The dollar fell to 153.10 yen from 157.15 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0730 from $1.0728.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up