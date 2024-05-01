Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.93 to $79 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.93 to $79 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.89 to $83.44 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 11 cents to $2.58 a gallon. June heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.45 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.10 to $2,311 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $26.75 per ounce, and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.55 per pound.

The dollar fell to 157.15 yen from 157.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0728 from $1.0678.

