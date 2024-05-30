CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 692¾ 693¾ 673¼ 681 —11¾ Sep 713 714¼ 694¾ 702½ —11¼ Dec 736 736¾ 718 725½ —10¾ Mar 752 752¼ 734¾ 741¾ —10½ May 754 754 740¾ 747¼ —9 Jul 745¾ 746¼ 735½ 742½ —6¼ Sep 746½ 746½ 738½ 744½ —5 Dec 752¼ 752¼ 745¼ 750¼ —3¾ Mar 750 752 750 751¼ —2½ May 743¼ — ¾ Jul 711¾ — ¾ Est. sales 122,873. Wed.’s sales 117,168 Wed.’s open int 430,379, up 2,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 455¼ 457 447½ 448¾ —6½ Sep 465 465¾ 456¾ 457¾ —7¼ Dec 478¼ 479½ 469¾ 471 —7¾ Mar 491½ 492¼ 483 484 —7¾ May 499 499½ 490¾ 491¾ —7¾ Jul 505 505 496¾ 497¼ —7¾ Sep 488 489 482¼ 482½ —6½ Dec 491¾ 492½ 485 485½ —6½ Mar 499¼ 499¼ 495½ 495½ —6¼ May 501¾ —5¾ Jul 510 510 506½ 506½ —5½ Sep 476½ —5¼ Dec 480¼ 480¼ 475 475¾ —5 Jul 487½ —5 Dec 474¾ 474¾ 472¼ 472¼ —5 Est. sales 310,490. Wed.’s sales 280,905 Wed.’s open int 1,558,175, up 15,829 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 384¼ 387¼ 378¾ 385¾ +1¼ Sep 378 390 376¼ 388 +4¾ Dec 381 385 377¼ 383¾ +4½ Mar 387¼ +4½ May 393¼ +4½ Jul 398 +4½ Sep 409¾ +4½ Dec 416½ +4½ Mar 413½ +4½ May 419½ +4½ Jul 382¾ +4½ Sep 398½ +4½ Est. sales 765. Wed.’s sales 765 Wed.’s open int 4,131, up 96 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1213 1220 1207¼ 1209¾ —4¼ Aug 1212¾ 1219 1206 1208 —5¾ Sep 1196½ 1201¼ 1186½ 1189¼ —7¾ Nov 1195 1201 1187 1190 —6¾ Jan 1209 1213½ 1200 1202¾ —7¼ Mar 1206¾ 1212½ 1199 1202 —7¼ May 1211 1214¾ 1201½ 1204½ —7 Jul 1215¾ 1219 1206½ 1209 —7¼ Aug 1209¼ 1209¼ 1202¾ 1202¾ —7¼ Sep 1180¼ —7½ Nov 1179¼ 1183 1170¼ 1171¼ —8¾ Jan 1179¾ —8½ Mar 1178¾ —8½ May 1181¼ —8½ Jul 1186¾ —9 Aug 1180¾ —9 Sep 1159½ —9 Nov 1151¼ —9¾ Jul 1151¼ —9¾ Nov 1115 —9¾ Est. sales 258,956. Wed.’s sales 239,481 Wed.’s open int 808,227, up 4,816 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 45.87 45.90 44.91 45.72 —.16 Aug 46.12 46.15 45.20 45.98 —.16 Sep 46.28 46.28 45.39 46.07 —.21 Oct 46.29 46.29 45.43 46.07 —.22 Dec 46.51 46.51 45.63 46.29 —.22 Jan 46.64 46.64 45.81 46.44 —.20 Mar 46.73 46.73 45.95 46.54 —.19 May 46.87 46.87 46.15 46.69 —.18 Jul 47.01 47.01 46.39 46.83 —.18 Aug 46.82 46.82 46.47 46.65 —.17 Sep 46.38 46.39 46.21 46.39 —.16 Oct 46.02 46.04 45.92 46.04 —.16 Dec 45.54 45.97 45.54 45.97 —.19 Jan 45.98 —.18 Mar 46.00 —.18 May 45.93 —.18 Jul 45.84 —.18 Aug 45.57 —.18 Sep 45.59 —.18 Oct 45.46 —.18 Dec 45.68 —.18 Jul 45.57 —.18 Oct 45.56 —.18 Dec 45.30 —.18 Est. sales 124,254. Wed.’s sales 115,444 Wed.’s open int 562,458, up 4,552 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 369.10 374.10 362.30 363.60 —5.50 Aug 363.00 367.60 357.60 358.60 —4.80 Sep 361.50 365.50 356.40 357.50 —4.30 Oct 361.00 364.60 356.40 357.60 —3.60 Dec 364.40 368.10 360.10 361.50 —3.10 Jan 364.80 368.60 361.00 362.50 —2.80 Mar 363.40 366.60 359.60 360.90 —2.40 May 362.60 365.40 358.80 360.20 —1.80 Jul 365.30 365.30 360.00 361.20 —1.60 Aug 361.40 361.40 359.70 359.70 —1.50 Sep 357.60 —1.50 Oct 354.60 —1.50 Dec 356.10 —1.30 Jan 355.60 —.60 Mar 353.70 —.40 May 354.10 354.40 354.10 354.40 —.10 Jul 355.60 —.10 Aug 352.60 —.10 Sep 350.00 —.10 Oct 350.20 —.10 Dec 350.90 Jul 351.40 Oct 351.40 Dec 354.30 Est. sales 160,902. Wed.’s sales 153,623 Wed.’s open int 481,562, up 5,764

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.