CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|692¾
|693¾
|673¼
|681
|—11¾
|Sep
|713
|714¼
|694¾
|702½
|—11¼
|Dec
|736
|736¾
|718
|725½
|—10¾
|Mar
|752
|752¼
|734¾
|741¾
|—10½
|May
|754
|754
|740¾
|747¼
|—9
|Jul
|745¾
|746¼
|735½
|742½
|—6¼
|Sep
|746½
|746½
|738½
|744½
|—5
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|745¼
|750¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|750
|752
|750
|751¼
|—2½
|May
|743¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|711¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 122,873.
|Wed.’s sales 117,168
|Wed.’s open int 430,379,
|up 2,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|455¼
|457
|447½
|448¾
|—6½
|Sep
|465
|465¾
|456¾
|457¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|478¼
|479½
|469¾
|471
|—7¾
|Mar
|491½
|492¼
|483
|484
|—7¾
|May
|499
|499½
|490¾
|491¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|505
|505
|496¾
|497¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|488
|489
|482¼
|482½
|—6½
|Dec
|491¾
|492½
|485
|485½
|—6½
|Mar
|499¼
|499¼
|495½
|495½
|—6¼
|May
|501¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|510
|510
|506½
|506½
|—5½
|Sep
|476½
|—5¼
|Dec
|480¼
|480¼
|475
|475¾
|—5
|Jul
|487½
|—5
|Dec
|474¾
|474¾
|472¼
|472¼
|—5
|Est. sales 310,490.
|Wed.’s sales 280,905
|Wed.’s open int 1,558,175,
|up 15,829
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|384¼
|387¼
|378¾
|385¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|378
|390
|376¼
|388
|+4¾
|Dec
|381
|385
|377¼
|383¾
|+4½
|Mar
|387¼
|+4½
|May
|393¼
|+4½
|Jul
|398
|+4½
|Sep
|409¾
|+4½
|Dec
|416½
|+4½
|Mar
|413½
|+4½
|May
|419½
|+4½
|Jul
|382¾
|+4½
|Sep
|398½
|+4½
|Est. sales 765.
|Wed.’s sales 765
|Wed.’s open int 4,131,
|up 96
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1213
|1220
|1207¼
|1209¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1212¾
|1219
|1206
|1208
|—5¾
|Sep
|1196½
|1201¼
|1186½
|1189¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1195
|1201
|1187
|1190
|—6¾
|Jan
|1209
|1213½
|1200
|1202¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|1206¾
|1212½
|1199
|1202
|—7¼
|May
|1211
|1214¾
|1201½
|1204½
|—7
|Jul
|1215¾
|1219
|1206½
|1209
|—7¼
|Aug
|1209¼
|1209¼
|1202¾
|1202¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|1180¼
|—7½
|Nov
|1179¼
|1183
|1170¼
|1171¼
|—8¾
|Jan
|1179¾
|—8½
|Mar
|1178¾
|—8½
|May
|1181¼
|—8½
|Jul
|1186¾
|—9
|Aug
|1180¾
|—9
|Sep
|1159½
|—9
|Nov
|1151¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|1151¼
|—9¾
|Nov
|1115
|—9¾
|Est. sales 258,956.
|Wed.’s sales 239,481
|Wed.’s open int 808,227,
|up 4,816
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|45.87
|45.90
|44.91
|45.72
|—.16
|Aug
|46.12
|46.15
|45.20
|45.98
|—.16
|Sep
|46.28
|46.28
|45.39
|46.07
|—.21
|Oct
|46.29
|46.29
|45.43
|46.07
|—.22
|Dec
|46.51
|46.51
|45.63
|46.29
|—.22
|Jan
|46.64
|46.64
|45.81
|46.44
|—.20
|Mar
|46.73
|46.73
|45.95
|46.54
|—.19
|May
|46.87
|46.87
|46.15
|46.69
|—.18
|Jul
|47.01
|47.01
|46.39
|46.83
|—.18
|Aug
|46.82
|46.82
|46.47
|46.65
|—.17
|Sep
|46.38
|46.39
|46.21
|46.39
|—.16
|Oct
|46.02
|46.04
|45.92
|46.04
|—.16
|Dec
|45.54
|45.97
|45.54
|45.97
|—.19
|Jan
|45.98
|—.18
|Mar
|46.00
|—.18
|May
|45.93
|—.18
|Jul
|45.84
|—.18
|Aug
|45.57
|—.18
|Sep
|45.59
|—.18
|Oct
|45.46
|—.18
|Dec
|45.68
|—.18
|Jul
|45.57
|—.18
|Oct
|45.56
|—.18
|Dec
|45.30
|—.18
|Est. sales 124,254.
|Wed.’s sales 115,444
|Wed.’s open int 562,458,
|up 4,552
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|369.10
|374.10
|362.30
|363.60
|—5.50
|Aug
|363.00
|367.60
|357.60
|358.60
|—4.80
|Sep
|361.50
|365.50
|356.40
|357.50
|—4.30
|Oct
|361.00
|364.60
|356.40
|357.60
|—3.60
|Dec
|364.40
|368.10
|360.10
|361.50
|—3.10
|Jan
|364.80
|368.60
|361.00
|362.50
|—2.80
|Mar
|363.40
|366.60
|359.60
|360.90
|—2.40
|May
|362.60
|365.40
|358.80
|360.20
|—1.80
|Jul
|365.30
|365.30
|360.00
|361.20
|—1.60
|Aug
|361.40
|361.40
|359.70
|359.70
|—1.50
|Sep
|357.60
|—1.50
|Oct
|354.60
|—1.50
|Dec
|356.10
|—1.30
|Jan
|355.60
|—.60
|Mar
|353.70
|—.40
|May
|354.10
|354.40
|354.10
|354.40
|—.10
|Jul
|355.60
|—.10
|Aug
|352.60
|—.10
|Sep
|350.00
|—.10
|Oct
|350.20
|—.10
|Dec
|350.90
|Jul
|351.40
|Oct
|351.40
|Dec
|354.30
|Est. sales 160,902.
|Wed.’s sales 153,623
|Wed.’s open int 481,562,
|up 5,764
