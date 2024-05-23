CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|694
|702½
|682½
|698
|+5
|Sep
|714
|721½
|702¼
|718
|+5¼
|Dec
|735
|741¼
|723¾
|738½
|+4½
|Mar
|752¾
|755¾
|740¼
|753
|+3½
|May
|753¾
|758½
|744
|754¾
|+1½
|Jul
|743¾
|747
|736
|742
|—2
|Sep
|745¼
|747
|739
|742¼
|—3
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|746
|748
|—3¾
|Mar
|752
|752
|745
|748
|—6
|May
|738
|—7¾
|Jul
|705½
|—6¼
|Est. sales 169,326.
|Wed.’s sales 163,107
|Wed.’s open int 416,169,
|up 10,917
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|461¼
|467¼
|458½
|464
|+2¾
|Sep
|470¼
|476
|467½
|473¼
|+3
|Dec
|484
|489
|481
|486½
|+2½
|Mar
|496¼
|500¾
|493¾
|498¾
|+2
|May
|504½
|508
|501½
|505¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|509¼
|512
|505¾
|510¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|490¾
|491¼
|487¾
|490¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|492
|493¾
|489¼
|492
|+1
|Mar
|501¾
|503½
|501¾
|501¾
|+1
|May
|507¾
|+1
|Jul
|513½
|513½
|512¼
|512¼
|+1
|Sep
|482
|+1
|Dec
|478½
|481
|478½
|481
|+1
|Jul
|492¾
|+1
|Dec
|479
|479
|477¼
|477¼
|+3
|Est. sales 336,064.
|Wed.’s sales 317,590
|Wed.’s open int 1,526,950
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369¾
|377½
|368
|369½
|+3¼
|Sep
|376¾
|377¼
|367¾
|367¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|372
|373
|367
|367
|+1½
|Mar
|370½
|+2¼
|May
|376½
|+2¼
|Jul
|381¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|393
|+2¼
|Dec
|399¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|396¾
|+2¼
|May
|402¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|366
|+2¼
|Sep
|381¾
|+2¼
|Est. sales 545.
|Wed.’s sales 545
|Wed.’s open int 4,040,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1245¾
|1258¼
|1236
|1239¼
|—7
|Aug
|1243¼
|1255
|1234½
|1237¾
|—5½
|Sep
|1222¼
|1233
|1216
|1219
|—3½
|Nov
|1218¼
|1228
|1212¾
|1216
|—2¼
|Jan
|1228
|1238¼
|1223¾
|1226¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|1225
|1233¾
|1220¾
|1222¾
|—2¼
|May
|1227
|1234½
|1222
|1224
|—2¼
|Jul
|1230¾
|1238¾
|1226¾
|1228½
|—2½
|Aug
|1220¼
|1221¼
|1220¼
|1221¼
|—2
|Sep
|1196¾
|1197½
|1195¼
|1197½
|—2¾
|Nov
|1191
|1198
|1187¼
|1188¾
|—2¾
|Jan
|1196
|1197¼
|1196
|1197¼
|—2½
|Mar
|1196¼
|—2½
|May
|1198¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|1205
|—1½
|Aug
|1199
|—1½
|Sep
|1177¾
|—1½
|Nov
|1168½
|—2¼
|Jul
|1168½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1132¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 223,886.
|Wed.’s sales 208,479
|Wed.’s open int 793,276,
|up 8,461
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|45.88
|46.48
|45.11
|45.19
|—.69
|Aug
|46.10
|46.73
|45.40
|45.48
|—.66
|Sep
|46.23
|46.86
|45.60
|45.67
|—.62
|Oct
|46.27
|46.86
|45.70
|45.77
|—.58
|Dec
|46.56
|47.13
|45.98
|46.06
|—.54
|Jan
|46.54
|47.23
|46.13
|46.21
|—.52
|Mar
|46.80
|47.31
|46.28
|46.35
|—.49
|May
|46.74
|47.47
|46.47
|46.56
|—.44
|Jul
|46.70
|47.40
|46.68
|46.76
|—.39
|Aug
|47.18
|47.18
|46.64
|46.64
|—.34
|Sep
|46.47
|46.95
|46.41
|46.41
|—.30
|Oct
|46.00
|46.60
|46.00
|46.08
|—.26
|Dec
|45.90
|46.45
|45.90
|46.01
|—.25
|Jan
|46.03
|—.24
|Mar
|46.05
|—.24
|May
|45.96
|—.24
|Jul
|45.87
|—.24
|Aug
|45.60
|—.24
|Sep
|45.62
|—.24
|Oct
|45.49
|—.24
|Dec
|45.71
|—.24
|Jul
|45.60
|—.24
|Oct
|45.59
|—.24
|Dec
|45.33
|—.24
|Est. sales 131,620.
|Wed.’s sales 126,292
|Wed.’s open int 541,196
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|378.20
|382.00
|374.60
|376.70
|—1.50
|Aug
|373.60
|377.30
|371.00
|372.90
|—.90
|Sep
|371.20
|374.00
|368.70
|371.10
|—.10
|Oct
|369.90
|372.30
|368.30
|370.30
|+.40
|Dec
|372.30
|374.70
|371.00
|373.40
|+1.10
|Jan
|373.20
|375.00
|371.90
|373.90
|+1.10
|Mar
|370.40
|372.40
|369.80
|371.40
|+1.00
|May
|368.60
|370.50
|368.50
|369.70
|+.80
|Jul
|370.30
|370.60
|369.40
|369.90
|+.70
|Aug
|368.00
|+.40
|Sep
|365.70
|+.20
|Oct
|362.30
|+.20
|Dec
|363.50
|+.10
|Jan
|362.30
|Mar
|359.90
|May
|359.60
|Jul
|360.80
|Aug
|357.70
|Sep
|355.10
|Oct
|354.30
|Dec
|353.90
|Jul
|354.40
|Oct
|354.40
|Dec
|357.30
|Est. sales 141,476.
|Wed.’s sales 134,004
|Wed.’s open int 458,698,
|up 211
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.