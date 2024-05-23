CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 694 702½ 682½ 698 +5 Sep 714 721½ 702¼ 718 +5¼ Dec 735 741¼ 723¾ 738½ +4½ Mar 752¾ 755¾ 740¼ 753 +3½ May 753¾ 758½ 744 754¾ +1½ Jul 743¾ 747 736 742 —2 Sep 745¼ 747 739 742¼ —3 Dec 752¼ 752¼ 746 748 —3¾ Mar 752 752 745 748 —6 May 738 —7¾ Jul 705½ —6¼ Est. sales 169,326. Wed.’s sales 163,107 Wed.’s open int 416,169, up 10,917 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 461¼ 467¼ 458½ 464 +2¾ Sep 470¼ 476 467½ 473¼ +3 Dec 484 489 481 486½ +2½ Mar 496¼ 500¾ 493¾ 498¾ +2 May 504½ 508 501½ 505¾ +1¾ Jul 509¼ 512 505¾ 510¼ +1¾ Sep 490¾ 491¼ 487¾ 490¾ +1¼ Dec 492 493¾ 489¼ 492 +1 Mar 501¾ 503½ 501¾ 501¾ +1 May 507¾ +1 Jul 513½ 513½ 512¼ 512¼ +1 Sep 482 +1 Dec 478½ 481 478½ 481 +1 Jul 492¾ +1 Dec 479 479 477¼ 477¼ +3 Est. sales 336,064. Wed.’s sales 317,590 Wed.’s open int 1,526,950 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369¾ 377½ 368 369½ +3¼ Sep 376¾ 377¼ 367¾ 367¾ —1¼ Dec 372 373 367 367 +1½ Mar 370½ +2¼ May 376½ +2¼ Jul 381¼ +2¼ Sep 393 +2¼ Dec 399¾ +2¼ Mar 396¾ +2¼ May 402¾ +2¼ Jul 366 +2¼ Sep 381¾ +2¼ Est. sales 545. Wed.’s sales 545 Wed.’s open int 4,040, up 33 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1245¾ 1258¼ 1236 1239¼ —7 Aug 1243¼ 1255 1234½ 1237¾ —5½ Sep 1222¼ 1233 1216 1219 —3½ Nov 1218¼ 1228 1212¾ 1216 —2¼ Jan 1228 1238¼ 1223¾ 1226¾ —2¼ Mar 1225 1233¾ 1220¾ 1222¾ —2¼ May 1227 1234½ 1222 1224 —2¼ Jul 1230¾ 1238¾ 1226¾ 1228½ —2½ Aug 1220¼ 1221¼ 1220¼ 1221¼ —2 Sep 1196¾ 1197½ 1195¼ 1197½ —2¾ Nov 1191 1198 1187¼ 1188¾ —2¾ Jan 1196 1197¼ 1196 1197¼ —2½ Mar 1196¼ —2½ May 1198¾ —2¼ Jul 1205 —1½ Aug 1199 —1½ Sep 1177¾ —1½ Nov 1168½ —2¼ Jul 1168½ —2¼ Nov 1132¼ —2¼ Est. sales 223,886. Wed.’s sales 208,479 Wed.’s open int 793,276, up 8,461 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 45.88 46.48 45.11 45.19 —.69 Aug 46.10 46.73 45.40 45.48 —.66 Sep 46.23 46.86 45.60 45.67 —.62 Oct 46.27 46.86 45.70 45.77 —.58 Dec 46.56 47.13 45.98 46.06 —.54 Jan 46.54 47.23 46.13 46.21 —.52 Mar 46.80 47.31 46.28 46.35 —.49 May 46.74 47.47 46.47 46.56 —.44 Jul 46.70 47.40 46.68 46.76 —.39 Aug 47.18 47.18 46.64 46.64 —.34 Sep 46.47 46.95 46.41 46.41 —.30 Oct 46.00 46.60 46.00 46.08 —.26 Dec 45.90 46.45 45.90 46.01 —.25 Jan 46.03 —.24 Mar 46.05 —.24 May 45.96 —.24 Jul 45.87 —.24 Aug 45.60 —.24 Sep 45.62 —.24 Oct 45.49 —.24 Dec 45.71 —.24 Jul 45.60 —.24 Oct 45.59 —.24 Dec 45.33 —.24 Est. sales 131,620. Wed.’s sales 126,292 Wed.’s open int 541,196 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 378.20 382.00 374.60 376.70 —1.50 Aug 373.60 377.30 371.00 372.90 —.90 Sep 371.20 374.00 368.70 371.10 —.10 Oct 369.90 372.30 368.30 370.30 +.40 Dec 372.30 374.70 371.00 373.40 +1.10 Jan 373.20 375.00 371.90 373.90 +1.10 Mar 370.40 372.40 369.80 371.40 +1.00 May 368.60 370.50 368.50 369.70 +.80 Jul 370.30 370.60 369.40 369.90 +.70 Aug 368.00 +.40 Sep 365.70 +.20 Oct 362.30 +.20 Dec 363.50 +.10 Jan 362.30 Mar 359.90 May 359.60 Jul 360.80 Aug 357.70 Sep 355.10 Oct 354.30 Dec 353.90 Jul 354.40 Oct 354.40 Dec 357.30 Est. sales 141,476. Wed.’s sales 134,004 Wed.’s open int 458,698, up 211

