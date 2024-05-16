CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|664¼
|681½
|656¾
|663¼
|—2½
|Sep
|685
|701¼
|677½
|683½
|—2½
|Dec
|708
|724¼
|701½
|707
|—2½
|Mar
|725½
|741
|719½
|724¾
|—2½
|May
|732¼
|745¼
|725½
|730½
|—2¼
|Jul
|724
|734¼
|717½
|722¾
|—2
|Sep
|727¾
|735½
|723
|726¼
|—2
|Dec
|738¼
|745
|733
|735¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|744¾
|744¾
|738
|739¼
|—2½
|May
|733¼
|—3
|Jul
|699½
|700¼
|699½
|700¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 158,927.
|Wed.’s sales 148,568
|Wed.’s open int 395,479,
|up 718
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|462¼
|465¼
|456
|457
|—5½
|Sep
|473
|476
|466½
|467¾
|—5½
|Dec
|486½
|489½
|480½
|481¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|499
|501½
|493½
|494¾
|—4½
|May
|506¾
|508¾
|501¼
|502½
|—4¼
|Jul
|511¾
|514¼
|507
|508
|—4¼
|Sep
|492¾
|494
|488½
|489¼
|—3½
|Dec
|494¼
|495¾
|490¼
|490¾
|—4
|Mar
|504½
|505¼
|500½
|500¾
|—3¾
|May
|506¾
|507
|506¾
|507
|—3¾
|Jul
|515½
|515½
|511¾
|511¾
|—3½
|Sep
|482
|—3½
|Dec
|484½
|485¾
|480¼
|481½
|—3½
|Jul
|493¼
|—3½
|Dec
|478¾
|478¾
|475¾
|475¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 432,791.
|Wed.’s sales 416,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,317,
|up 4,245
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|397½
|400¾
|383
|386
|—11¾
|Sep
|392¼
|394
|383
|384¾
|—9½
|Dec
|392
|392
|380
|381
|—9¼
|Mar
|385
|—9¼
|May
|391
|—9¼
|Jul
|395¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|407½
|—9¼
|Dec
|414¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|411¼
|—9¼
|May
|417¼
|—9¼
|Jul
|380½
|—9¼
|Sep
|396¼
|—9¼
|Est. sales 988.
|Wed.’s sales 988
|Wed.’s open int 4,256
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1214
|1219¾
|1210
|1216¼
|+2¾
|Aug
|1215½
|1221
|1212¼
|1216¾
|+½
|Sep
|1203½
|1206¾
|1197¼
|1200¾
|—2
|Nov
|1200½
|1204¾
|1195¼
|1199
|—2
|Jan
|1212
|1215¾
|1206¾
|1210¼
|—2
|Mar
|1210¼
|1214¼
|1205¾
|1208¾
|—1¾
|May
|1213¼
|1217½
|1209½
|1212
|—1½
|Jul
|1218¾
|1222¼
|1216
|1218¼
|—1½
|Aug
|1213¼
|1213½
|1209
|1211¼
|—2½
|Sep
|1188½
|1190¼
|1188½
|1190¼
|—3½
|Nov
|1185
|1189
|1181¾
|1182¾
|—3¾
|Jan
|1191
|—3¾
|Mar
|1190
|—3¾
|May
|1192½
|—3¾
|Jul
|1198¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1192¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|1171½
|—3¾
|Nov
|1163¼
|—2
|Jul
|1163
|—2
|Nov
|1126¾
|—2
|Est. sales 224,233.
|Wed.’s sales 207,809
|Wed.’s open int 754,094,
|up 1,304
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.55
|44.69
|43.35
|44.52
|+.97
|Aug
|43.86
|44.95
|43.66
|44.80
|+.95
|Sep
|44.11
|45.16
|43.90
|45.01
|+.90
|Oct
|44.28
|45.32
|44.11
|45.18
|+.87
|Dec
|44.63
|45.66
|44.48
|45.53
|+.85
|Jan
|44.84
|45.82
|44.69
|45.70
|+.81
|Mar
|45.06
|45.95
|44.86
|45.82
|+.76
|May
|45.30
|46.15
|45.21
|46.01
|+.71
|Jul
|45.53
|46.34
|45.41
|46.22
|+.68
|Aug
|45.72
|46.10
|45.72
|46.10
|+.66
|Sep
|45.23
|45.88
|45.23
|45.88
|+.65
|Oct
|45.56
|+.64
|Dec
|45.53
|45.60
|45.50
|45.53
|+.63
|Jan
|45.54
|+.63
|Mar
|45.55
|+.63
|May
|45.45
|+.63
|Jul
|45.46
|+.63
|Aug
|45.19
|+.63
|Sep
|45.21
|+.63
|Oct
|45.08
|+.63
|Dec
|45.30
|+.63
|Jul
|45.19
|+.63
|Oct
|45.18
|+.63
|Dec
|44.92
|+.63
|Est. sales 168,107.
|Wed.’s sales 159,770
|Wed.’s open int 546,780,
|up 4,237
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|371.70
|372.60
|366.70
|367.70
|—4.00
|Aug
|369.80
|370.60
|364.40
|365.30
|—4.40
|Sep
|369.40
|369.60
|363.60
|364.40
|—4.70
|Oct
|368.90
|368.90
|363.20
|364.00
|—4.50
|Dec
|371.10
|371.70
|365.80
|366.60
|—4.40
|Jan
|372.20
|372.20
|366.50
|367.30
|—4.50
|Mar
|370.20
|370.50
|364.70
|365.30
|—4.80
|May
|369.90
|370.20
|364.20
|364.70
|—5.20
|Jul
|370.80
|370.80
|365.50
|365.70
|—5.30
|Aug
|366.70
|366.70
|364.30
|364.30
|—5.10
|Sep
|364.10
|364.10
|362.00
|362.20
|—5.20
|Oct
|358.80
|—5.20
|Dec
|360.30
|—5.20
|Jan
|359.20
|—5.20
|Mar
|356.80
|—5.10
|May
|356.70
|—5.10
|Jul
|357.80
|—5.10
|Aug
|355.30
|—5.10
|Sep
|352.70
|—5.10
|Oct
|351.60
|—5.10
|Dec
|351.20
|—5.10
|Jul
|351.70
|—5.10
|Oct
|351.70
|—5.10
|Dec
|354.60
|—5.10
|Est. sales 164,580.
|Wed.’s sales 156,343
|Wed.’s open int 457,298
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.