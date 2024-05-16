CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 664¼ 681½ 656¾ 663¼ —2½ Sep 685 701¼ 677½ 683½ —2½ Dec 708 724¼ 701½ 707 —2½ Mar 725½ 741 719½ 724¾ —2½ May 732¼ 745¼ 725½ 730½ —2¼ Jul 724 734¼ 717½ 722¾ —2 Sep 727¾ 735½ 723 726¼ —2 Dec 738¼ 745 733 735¼ —2¼ Mar 744¾ 744¾ 738 739¼ —2½ May 733¼ —3 Jul 699½ 700¼ 699½ 700¼ +¾ Est. sales 158,927. Wed.’s sales 148,568 Wed.’s open int 395,479, up 718 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 462¼ 465¼ 456 457 —5½ Sep 473 476 466½ 467¾ —5½ Dec 486½ 489½ 480½ 481¾ —5¼ Mar 499 501½ 493½ 494¾ —4½ May 506¾ 508¾ 501¼ 502½ —4¼ Jul 511¾ 514¼ 507 508 —4¼ Sep 492¾ 494 488½ 489¼ —3½ Dec 494¼ 495¾ 490¼ 490¾ —4 Mar 504½ 505¼ 500½ 500¾ —3¾ May 506¾ 507 506¾ 507 —3¾ Jul 515½ 515½ 511¾ 511¾ —3½ Sep 482 —3½ Dec 484½ 485¾ 480¼ 481½ —3½ Jul 493¼ —3½ Dec 478¾ 478¾ 475¾ 475¾ —3½ Est. sales 432,791. Wed.’s sales 416,226 Wed.’s open int 1,517,317, up 4,245 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 397½ 400¾ 383 386 —11¾ Sep 392¼ 394 383 384¾ —9½ Dec 392 392 380 381 —9¼ Mar 385 —9¼ May 391 —9¼ Jul 395¾ —9¼ Sep 407½ —9¼ Dec 414¼ —9¼ Mar 411¼ —9¼ May 417¼ —9¼ Jul 380½ —9¼ Sep 396¼ —9¼ Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,256 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1214 1219¾ 1210 1216¼ +2¾ Aug 1215½ 1221 1212¼ 1216¾ +½ Sep 1203½ 1206¾ 1197¼ 1200¾ —2 Nov 1200½ 1204¾ 1195¼ 1199 —2 Jan 1212 1215¾ 1206¾ 1210¼ —2 Mar 1210¼ 1214¼ 1205¾ 1208¾ —1¾ May 1213¼ 1217½ 1209½ 1212 —1½ Jul 1218¾ 1222¼ 1216 1218¼ —1½ Aug 1213¼ 1213½ 1209 1211¼ —2½ Sep 1188½ 1190¼ 1188½ 1190¼ —3½ Nov 1185 1189 1181¾ 1182¾ —3¾ Jan 1191 —3¾ Mar 1190 —3¾ May 1192½ —3¾ Jul 1198¾ —3¾ Aug 1192¾ —3¾ Sep 1171½ —3¾ Nov 1163¼ —2 Jul 1163 —2 Nov 1126¾ —2 Est. sales 224,233. Wed.’s sales 207,809 Wed.’s open int 754,094, up 1,304 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.55 44.69 43.35 44.52 +.97 Aug 43.86 44.95 43.66 44.80 +.95 Sep 44.11 45.16 43.90 45.01 +.90 Oct 44.28 45.32 44.11 45.18 +.87 Dec 44.63 45.66 44.48 45.53 +.85 Jan 44.84 45.82 44.69 45.70 +.81 Mar 45.06 45.95 44.86 45.82 +.76 May 45.30 46.15 45.21 46.01 +.71 Jul 45.53 46.34 45.41 46.22 +.68 Aug 45.72 46.10 45.72 46.10 +.66 Sep 45.23 45.88 45.23 45.88 +.65 Oct 45.56 +.64 Dec 45.53 45.60 45.50 45.53 +.63 Jan 45.54 +.63 Mar 45.55 +.63 May 45.45 +.63 Jul 45.46 +.63 Aug 45.19 +.63 Sep 45.21 +.63 Oct 45.08 +.63 Dec 45.30 +.63 Jul 45.19 +.63 Oct 45.18 +.63 Dec 44.92 +.63 Est. sales 168,107. Wed.’s sales 159,770 Wed.’s open int 546,780, up 4,237 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 371.70 372.60 366.70 367.70 —4.00 Aug 369.80 370.60 364.40 365.30 —4.40 Sep 369.40 369.60 363.60 364.40 —4.70 Oct 368.90 368.90 363.20 364.00 —4.50 Dec 371.10 371.70 365.80 366.60 —4.40 Jan 372.20 372.20 366.50 367.30 —4.50 Mar 370.20 370.50 364.70 365.30 —4.80 May 369.90 370.20 364.20 364.70 —5.20 Jul 370.80 370.80 365.50 365.70 —5.30 Aug 366.70 366.70 364.30 364.30 —5.10 Sep 364.10 364.10 362.00 362.20 —5.20 Oct 358.80 —5.20 Dec 360.30 —5.20 Jan 359.20 —5.20 Mar 356.80 —5.10 May 356.70 —5.10 Jul 357.80 —5.10 Aug 355.30 —5.10 Sep 352.70 —5.10 Oct 351.60 —5.10 Dec 351.20 —5.10 Jul 351.70 —5.10 Oct 351.70 —5.10 Dec 354.60 —5.10 Est. sales 164,580. Wed.’s sales 156,343 Wed.’s open int 457,298

