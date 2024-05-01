Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $106 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $438 million to $442 million.

