ClearOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

