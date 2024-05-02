Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Clearfield: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:06 PM

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $44 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

