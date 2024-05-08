Clear Secure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $179 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.

