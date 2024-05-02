MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Civitas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:42 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $175.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

