Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $371.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $274.6 million, or $4.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $350 million.

