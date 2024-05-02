Cigna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported a loss of $277 million…

The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported a loss of $277 million in its first quarter.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $6.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.17 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $57.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.25 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.64 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $28.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $235 billion.

