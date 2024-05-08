ChromaDex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $492,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $492,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The natural products company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.83. A year ago, they were trading at $1.36.

