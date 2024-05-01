Chimerix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.
